“The Arrangement” is going to give viewers a peek into Kyle’s wretched past in this week’s episode of the E! series.

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 6, Kyle (Josh Henderson) is forced to confront a dark time in his past while doing an in-depth interview with a prominent journalist at IHM.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Zack (Kyle Toy) approaches Megan (Christine Evangelista) and tells her a bad news.

“I can’t find Kyle,” Zack tells Megan, who then starts to worry. “They’re almost ready for the sit-down interview, and he’s gone.”

In another sneak peek from the hour, a dreadful moment from Kyle’s past is revealed. In the flashback scene, an anxious Kyle picks up his misplaced phone underneath the sofa and pulls out his contact directory. As he dials the number of a man named Aaron, Terence (Michael Vartan) arrives in the room and asks him what’s going on.

“I should have never told her. It ruined everything. She couldn’t get past it and now she’s gone,” replies Kyle, who is likely referring to his ex-lover Lisbeth (Ashley Hinshaw). “I’m calling Aaron.”

When Terence tries to stop Kyle from calling Aaron, Kyle reaches to his gun and points it at the Institute for the Higher Mind (IHM) leader. “You’re not going to decide this,” Kyle says.

Meanwhile, in the trailer for the episode, Megan asks Kyle if he lost trust in her for some reason.

“No, never,” Kyle answers, as flashbacks of himself arguing with Lisbeth and pointing a gun to his head appear. “I lost trust in myself and the principles that got me here. I’ve been to the darkest places, and IHM is the only thing that pulled me back.”

“Let me be your lifeline. I love you,” Megan tells Kyle.

“You can’t save me from myself,” Kyle concludes.

In related news, Entertainment Weekly reported that Megan is “determined” to find Julia Woolth, the former actress and IHM member who Terence allegedly threatened to stay out of Los Angeles. The news outlet added that Julie’s involvement with Terence and the IHM won’t just affect how Megan views Terence, but could also change how Megan looks at her fiancé.

“The Arrangement” Season 2, episode 6, titled “The Breakup,” airs on Sunday, April 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!