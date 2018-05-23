Arsenal begin a new chapter after announcing Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach on Wednesday. It is the north London club’s first football managerial appointment in 22-years. The Spanish coach will replace Arsene Wenger, who joined the club in 1996 and took the Gunners to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup wins.

Arsenal are moving into a new management structure, wherein Emery will serve as the head coach unlike Wenger, who was the manager of the club. He will be backed by a management team that includes the CEO Ivan Gazidis, head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.

The Gunners began their search for a new head coach after Wenger announced his departure in April, and were linked with a number of candidates. Mikel Arteta was favorite to take over the vacant seat until a last minute U-turn pointed toward Emery, who left French club Paris Saint-Germain after a two-year spell that yielded five trophies — one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cup titles.

Gazidis confirmed that the club has conducted a thorough search and met with a number of candidates, who were all interested in replacing Wenger. However, Emery was said to have been a unanimous choice by the management to take Arsenal into the new era.

“We conducted a confidential, wide-ranging and rigorous search involving extensive background references, data and video analysis, and personal meetings with all the candidates we shortlisted,” Gazidis said, as quoted on Arsenal’s official site. “All were interested in the position and we were unanimous in our choice of Unai to drive the next chapter of our history.”

Arsenal’s majority shareholder Stan Kroenke also praised Emery and believes he is the right man to continue the platform built by Wenger in the last 22-years. The American also revealed that the Spanish coach’s knowledge about the game and Arsenal played a key role in the Premier League side choosing him over other candidates.

“We’re delighted to welcome Unai to Arsenal. He’s a proven winner. We’re confident that he is the right person for the job and that he will work to deliver the triumphs our fans, staff and everyone who cares about Arsenal want,” Kroenke said.

“Several things stood out during his interview and the entire process; his football knowledge, energy, determination and love of the game. His familiarity with our club and our players, the Premier League and the game in Europe were all very impressive. He shares our vision to move forward, to build on the platform created by Arsène Wenger and help this club enjoy greater success.”

Finally, Emery expressed his delight at being given the opportunity to manage one of the biggest clubs in England. He revealed he is looking forward to creating “special memories” as he begins a new chapter in the history of Arsenal Football Club.

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run,” Emery said.

“I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history. I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success. I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories,” the former PSG coach added.

Emery started his coaching career at Lorca Deportiva in 2005 and has subsequently gone on to manage Almeria, Valencia, Spartak Moscow and Sevilla before his recent spell at PSG.