After a highly disappointing 2017-18 season, Arsenal will embark on their most active offseason in recent memory. The impending exit of longtime manager Arsene Wenger may not only mean personnel changes but also tactical and philosophical changes, as well.

Major questions linger ahead of replacing Wenger. How much emphasis will the next manager place on playing stylish football? Will the next manager have a hefty war chest for the summer transfer market? What's the fate of Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Jack Wilshere?

At the moment, there are more questions than conceivable projections. British media has floated plenty of names for the next manager and what players are coming and going, though many rumors appear to be theories rather than based on legitimate links.

Who Will Be The Next Manager?

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and current Juventus manager Max Allegri are considered the two favorites. But German national team boss Joachim Low, former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel and some under-the-radar candidates could also be in the mix.

Should Arsenal and Luis Enrique agree to terms, it would likely mean a continuation of Wenger's attractive and fluid passing style. Like Arsenal, Barcelona have mastered ball possession and unselfishness and to better success, capturing numerous domestic and European titles over the past three decades. But Luis Enrique will be dealing with less talent than his stint with the Catalans, as well as deeper competition and more physical play in England. The Spaniard is probably up to the challenge, but it would probably be foolish to presume he will preside over substantially improved results compared to Wenger while sticking mostly to Wenger's playbook.

Hiring Allegri would likely mean an intense focus on defense. Allegri, who is known to play around with formations, would probably ditch a 3-4-2-1 or 4-2-3-1 system for a traditional 4-4-2 or a 4-5-1 system that often frustrates opposing attacks as Juventus did against Tottenham in Champions League. Should Allegri make the move to the Emirates, Arsenal may see an uptick in wins but supporters may not enjoy the conservative and cautious style of play.

As for the other candidates, Arsenal may not want to wait for the highly accomplished Low to finish up World Cup duties while the transfer market is in full swing. Tuchel did an admirable job replacing Jurgen Klopp despite fewer resources, but Dortmund still played second fiddle to Bayern Munich and Arsenal probably want a manager who inspires more confidence in ending Premier League and European competition struggles.

Who Is Leaving?

To little surprise, rumors have swirled of possible departures from the Emirates. Bellerin has been a big asset to Arsenal and would be a difficult player to replace. However, the Spanish wingback may command a big financial return if Barcelona are serious about bringing him back to Camp Nou or if Juventus decides to make an offer.

Parting ways with Cech, who turns 36 on May 20, seems highly plausible. His contract expires at the end of next season but Arsenal may want to move on sooner rather later after a subpar season.

Koscielny will not return to full-time play until at least December due to an Achilles injury. The 32-year-old seems certain to play a limited role in 2018-19, which means his future with Arsenal could be in doubt.

Wilshere is seeking a new contract and reports seem to indicate that Arsenal will either give him a three-year deal or he could move on to Wolverhampton.

Arsenal may also put several players on loan, including Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Who Is On Arsenal's Radar?

Any player movement will depend on the manager. According to Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph, Arsenal will have about £50 million to spend this summer after committing to major deals during the season. However, Arsenal may have a bit more to spend if they are able to unload some current contracts.

While there are not many elite players expected to join Arsenal, there isn't a shortage of promising talent that has been linked to a move to the Emirates. The biggest name appears to be Riyad Mahrez, the 27-year-old Leicester City star who might finally be ready to join a high-profile squad. Manchester City reportedly made overtures to land the Algerian midfielder, but Arsenal might be a better fit and can make a deal happen.

Other players linked to Arsenal include German goalkeeper Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), 21-year-old attacking midfielder James Maddison (Norwich City) and veteran center back Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund).

