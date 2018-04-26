Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger provided a hint he may manage a football club elsewhere next season after admitting he hopes to manage in the European competitions again.

It was announced last week in a bombshell statement that Wenger would be departing the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season after 22 years of service to the club.

The Gunners have been woeful this season as they currently languish in sixth place and are out of every competition except for the Europa League — the subtier European competition in comparison to the Champions League.

However, with a double header coming up against Atletico Madrid in the semifinals and the first leg taking place in London on Thursday, the Europa League offers Wenger one last chance at European glory, at least with Arsenal.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference, the Frenchman hoped these next few games won't be his last in a European competition as he spoke about whether he will miss managing once he leaves the club.

"I hope these are not my last European cup games – my target is to play in Europe again," Wenger said, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "[But] I've had no break [from football management] for 35 years. You can look around, and that doesn't exist."

"I don't know now how addicted I am. I am like a guy who plays Russian roulette every week and suddenly has no gun. I will see how much I miss that gun."

"When I started at 33, I thought I would never survive in this job, but you learn to dominate your emotions. You are never sure if you do the right thing. It will be surreal when I don't work. At the moment I work. At the moment, I'm not ready to commit to anything else but Arsenal," he added.

A win in the Europa League would not only allow Wenger to go out on a high but also ensure Champions League football for the 2018-19 season. Whoever the new manager is, Wenger will fully be in support and believes the club are just two or three signings away from competing for a first Premier League title since 2004.

"I wish that all goes well [for the new man]," Wenger added. "You do not give 22 years of your life for something, go away and want things to collapse. Maybe when you have a big ego at 40, you think the world cannot live without you. At my age you understand the world continues and you wish that it continues better."

"This team has quality. Two years ago, we finished second [in the Premier League]. Last year, we had 75 points and won the FA Cup and Charity Shield. We reached the ­final of the League Cup and a European semi-final. I am convinced with two or three additions this team has the quality to fight for the championship. You will not be short of candidates."