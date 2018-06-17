Elite tennis stars care more about collecting Grand Slam trophies than how long they spend atop the ATP rankings. But in the friendly rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, it is probably tempting to feel pretty good about having any type of edge.

Federer reclaimed the top spot from Nadal on Saturday and then celebrated on Sunday by defeating Milos Raonic at the Stuttgart Open to earn his 98th title.

The 36-year-old needed just 78 minutes to defeat Raonic 6-4 7-6(3) in the grass-court tournament.

“It’s a great comeback for me,” said Federer, who was competing in his first tournament in 11 weeks. The Swiss star elected to skip the French Open, which was once again dominated by Nadal.

The ageless Federer will look to continue his dominance on grass when Wimbledon gets underway on July 2. He has won the tournament eight times and is the defending champion. Federer has 13/8 odds of winning Wimbledon, while Nadal has the second-best odds at 6/1, according to OddsChecker.com.

Earlier this year, Federer captured his sixth Australian Open title and owns an impressive 17-2 record in 2018.

Nadal is technically still No. 1 with 8,770 points compared to Federer's 8,670, but Federer will own the slight edge when the official rankings are released on Monday.

Federer, who will own the world No. 1 for the third time this season, has the big advantage over Nadal when it comes to the top ranking. He has spent 309 weeks at No. 1, while Nadal has spent 177 weeks in the top spot.

Federer also has the advantage in the number of Grand Slam titles. He has won 20 Grand Slams compared to Nadal's 17.

Father Time has obviously not caught up to either player, a fact that the 32-year-old Nadal recently addressed.

"Well, times have changed a little bit, people last a little longer than before,” Nadal said to Mundo Deportivo.

“I think what it basically has is that there are some players who appreciate the sport, we value and love what we do.

“And that's why we're having a long career.”

