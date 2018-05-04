The LG G7 ThinQ has just been announced and carriers are already preparing to sell the handset soon. However, AT&T has confirmed it won’t be selling the G7 ThinQ but it could sell a different exclusive LG phone later this year.

AT&T confirmed yesterday that it has no plans of selling the LG G7 ThinQ, but the company has told customers a different phone will be arriving this summer. “We offer a strong lineup of devices from LG today. And we’re planning to launch a new LG device this summer only from AT&T,” a spokesperson from the mobile carrier told The Verge.

When LG Electronics announced the LG G7 ThinQ, it didn’t give out information on pricing since the company wants carriers to give out those details themselves. Verizon has said that it will open preorders for the G7 ThinQ on May 24, while Sprint will open preorders on May 25. Meanwhile, U.S. Cellular will begin selling the phone on June 1 and T-Mobile said that it will stock the device sometime later this spring.

It’s now being speculated that AT&T’s exclusive LG phone might be the LG V35 ThinQ. An official-looking render of the V35 ThinQ has been leaked by AndroidHeadlines, and it shows the AT&T carrier logo on the upper left corner of the display.

The existence of the LG V35 ThinQ was first reported by notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter last month. At the time, Blass said that the V35 ThinQ was going to arrive around the same time as the G7 ThinQ. He also said that LG was already working on the V40 ThinQ, which could arrive in late summer or in early fall.

The LG V35 ThinQ is believed to feature a 6-inch quad HD FullVision OLED display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The device doesn’t have an iPhone X-style notch like the G7 ThinQ. Details on processor, RAM and storage size haven’t been revealed, but the device is expected to be a premium flagship Android phone.

The V35 ThinQ will also feature dual cameras on its back and it’s believed to be the same type of setup that’s on the G7 ThinQ. If true, then users should expect dual 16MP cameras on the back: one with a standard lens and another with a wide-angle lens. It’s also very likely that the V35 ThinQ will include some of the same AI features that’s available on the G7, like the AI Cam.

There’s no official word yet on when the LG V35 ThinQ will be released, but it’s likely that AT&T might make an announcement in the coming weeks.

