The "Breakfast At Tiffany's" star Audrey Hepburn would have turned 89 years today. The Belgian-born British actress was also fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy’s muse.

Hepburn died Jan. 20, 1993, aged 63 in Vaud, Switzerland, due to a rare form of abdominal cancer. She rose to fame after playing the lead role in "Roman Holiday" (1953), for which she was the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for a single performance.

Here are some quotes to remember Hepburn on her birthday on May 4.

1. "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone."

2. "Living is like tearing through a museum. Not until later do you really start absorbing what you saw, thinking about it, looking it up in a book, and remembering – because you can’t take it in all at once."

3. "As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others."

4. "People, even more than things, have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed, and redeemed; never throw out anyone."

5. "I never think of myself as an icon. What is in other people's minds is not in my mind. I just do my thing."

6. "I have learnt how to live…how to be in the world and of the world, and not just to stand aside and watch."

7. "Not to live for the day, that would be materialistic — but to treasure the day. I realize that most of us live on the skin — on the surface — without appreciating just how wonderful it is simply to be alive at all."

8. "Whatever a man might do, whatever misery or heartache your children might give you – and they give you a lot – however much your parents irritate you – it doesn’t matter because you love them."

9. "I've been lucky. Opportunities don't often come along. So, when they do, you have to grab them."

10. "My greatest ambition is to have a career without becoming a career woman."

Photo: Reuters