“Avengers: Infinity War” ended with a lot of deaths, but they won’t all stick. Actor Dave Bautista had no qualms confirming that a certain Guardian of the Galaxy will return.

During an interview with Collider, Bautista revealed that Drax isn’t going to stay dead. He mentioned that his phone was flooded with messages concerned about Drax’s death, but he assured his friends and family that the alien wouldn’t be gone for long.

“They were really like heartbroken, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna be in [Avengers] 4. I’m also gonna be in ‘Guardians [of the Galaxy, Vol.] 3,’” Bautista confirmed. “I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, but somehow, I am going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in ‘Guardians 3.’ I have to be back.”

Photo: Marvel Studios

The interviewer pointed out that people assume certain stars are coming back. After all, a “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel will film this summer, despite Tom Holland’s character fading to dust after Thanos got the Infinity Stones.

“That’s the only reason I’m not so concerned about giving any spoilers or giving anything away that Marvel would be mad because I said before, before the film even came out, that I’ve already filmed 3 and 4, so I hope they won’t be pissed!" he said. “And if they are, I’m gonna get an earful.”

Still, Bautista doesn’t know much. Marvel Studios only let a handful of actors read the complete script, with some even receiving fake scenes. While he has filmed scenes for it and will go back for more in reshoots this fall, he still doesn’t know what’s happening in “Avengers 4.” “I don’t know how they’re gonna put this all together. I don’t know how it’s gonna pan out and how it’s all going to turn out,” Bautista said.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Avengers” writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have tried to emphasize that the losses in “Infinity War” are very much real. However, they have avoided saying how many of those deaths are permanent.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus told BuzzFeed. “It is a different movie than you think it is. Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Avengers 4,” which still lacks an official title, hits theaters May 3, 2019.