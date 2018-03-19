“Avengers: Infinity War” is definitely going to be the end for some superheroes, and Thor is the latest suspected death. Chris Hemsworth’s contract is up after “Avengers 4,” and now, one of the directors is saying that he’ll have some sad moments in the April action flick.

Director Joe Russo mentioned that the tone of “Thor: Ragnarok,” which was Marvel Studios’ funniest movie yet, wouldn’t be mimicked in the new film. Thor will get some light-hearted moments, but they’ll be balanced with some tragedy.

“I think you’ll find that obviously there’ll be some correlation to his character from ‘Ragnarok,’ and my brother and I spent years doing comedy with ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Community,’ that’s not always necessarily appropriate for the tone of this movie. I think you'll see that Thor is at times hilarious and at times tragic in the film,” Joe, who directed with brother Anthony Russo, told Fandango.

The co-director added that Thor will have a lot of screen time in “Infinity War.” “I think you’ll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film. He hasn’t been at the forefront of other ‘Avengers’ movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film,” the co-director said.

While that isn’t too specific, it is worrying now that fans have started speculating that Thor’s death scene might actually be in the latest “Avengers” trailer, released Friday (and seen above). After all, it’s difficult to see how Thor could withstand Thanos (Josh Brolin) seeming twisting his neck like that (then again, we’re not totally clear on Asgardian physiology).

Even if he does die, the Russos have made it clear that Thor will cement his place in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Infinity War.” “I think between ‘Ragnarok’ and this film, I think Thor has a really, really compelling arc,” Joe told ComicBook.com. “I think he’s a pretty fascinating character, and I think he’s going to jump to the forefront of people’s mind, as a pivotal Marvel character, after ‘Ragnarok’ and this.”

Making Thor a crucial hero just before death would make the loss even more impactful, but nothing has been confirmed yet. However, Hemsworth sounded like he was preparing for the end when he spoke to Vanity Fair in the fall.

“I thought, Could somebody take a photo of this? We’re all aware that this is going to be the last time we get to hang out like this,” he said of the photo shoot with all the heroes.

It’s not clear if he was referencing his exit or the departure of others. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) have both been long rumored to be nearing the end of their tenure with the Avengers.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27.