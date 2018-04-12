“Avengers: Infinity War” isn’t just packed with heroes that have already been introduced. There are plenty of new characters coming as well, and “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage plays one of them.

The Russo Brothers, who directed the Marvel movie, promised that fans will be able to identify Dinklage in his new role. “It may take you a beat or two, but you’ll certainly recognize him,” Joe told Joe.ie.

“That’s all we can say,” Anthony added.

That’s not exactly a wealth of information, but it seems to indicate that Dinklage isn’t just voicing a CGI character in “Avengers: Infinity War.” After the Daily Mail spotted him with bright red hair in January, speculation began that he could be playing Pip the Troll, and that still seems like a possibility.

Pip is often associated with Adam Warlock, who is expected to appear in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but he has a history with the Infinity Stones as well. He played a large role in the “Infinity Gauntlet” comic book arc. While not much is known at the new movie, it is expected to be inspired by those comics as well as the sequel series, “Infinity War.”

Dinklage is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has been in another Marvel film. He appeared in 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” as Dr. Bolivar Trask.

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

It doesn’t seem like the MCU and the X-Men Universe need to worry about actors playing two roles. Despite Disney’s recent purchase of 20th Century Fox, which owns X-Men, the two will stay separate for now. As previously reported, Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen seemed pretty certain that the universes wouldn’t collide.

“I don’t think so because we’ve gone so far to create a non-X-Men universe backstory for my character, and like now it’s the reason that I’m like connected to the Vision because the stone in his head is the stone that gave me my powers,” she said on the podcast “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.” “So we’ve really just kind of leaned into the stones, I feel like. So I don’t think so.”

She’s ready if Marvel Studios decides to incorporate the X-Men, though. After all, Scarlet Witch is supposed to a mutant and the daughter of Magneto. “However, if there were a Michael Fassbender being my daddy crossover, I would say yes, please. I would love to work with Fassbender,” Olsen added.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27.