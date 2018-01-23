With only 100 days until “Avengers: Infinity War,” it seems like a good time to round up some of the most prevalent rumors about the film and its sequel, “Avengers 4.” In typical fashion, Marvel Studios hasn’t been revealing spoilers, but these are the most persistent rumors about the upcoming movies.

Captain America’s Death — Chris Evans’ contract is up after “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers 4,” and that alone has been stirring up rumors about his departure for months. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) keeps ending up with the shield in battle scenes, making it seem like he could take over as Cap should Steve Rogers be killed off.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige only added to fuel to rumors about death when he confirmed that some heroes would be on their way out after this movie. However, no one knows exactly which heroes will say goodbye.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Time Travel — There were some set photos that hinted that fans might be treated to seeing the Avengers again in the era of the Battle of New York from the 2012 film. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh Horowitz flat out asked directors Joe and Anthony Russo how they feel about time travel as a plot device.

“Look, it’s interesting because yes there are photos that always leak, and then there’s lots of conjecture about what those photos mean,” Joe said. “Certainly there is a five-minute sequence in ‘Civil War’ around a piece of technology that was laid in for a very specific reason. So if you go back and look at that film, you may get a hint as to a direction.”

They’re referring to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) introducing Binary Augmented Retro Framing. It allowed him to show everyone his last memory of his parents, and recent set photos showed a box with the same label. However, Iron Man’s tech in “Captain America: Civil War” only showed the past; it didn’t actually take him there. However, Tony is always making advances in technology.

Captain Marvel — Brie Larson’s highly-anticipated superhero isn’t supposed to show up until 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” and then she is set to appear in “Avengers 4” just a few months later. However, it’s hard to believe that “Avengers: Infinity War” won’t even hint at her introduction. There have been rumors that Carol Danvers will make a cameo, and others believe she’ll have a post-credits scene in the movie.

Ronin — Hawkeye’s dark costume in several set photos has fans wondering if he’ll take on the persona of Ronin, the dark identity Clint Barton took on after Captain America’s death in the comics.

Love Interest Deaths — So what would make Hawkeye go dark? The death of his wife or kids would definitely give him a push. Fans have speculated about Laura Barton’s (Linda Cardellini) death, but others believe Iron Man’s love Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) will die. Either way, it seems like fans are preparing for plenty of loss in the upcoming “Avengers” movies.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters May 4. “Avengers 4” hits theaters May 3, 2019.