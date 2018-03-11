“Avengers: Infinity War” will bring about plenty of change, but Bucky Barnes’ alias might not be affected. Sebastian Stan took to Instagram to shoot down reports that the Winter Soldier was going by White Wolf.

Stan’s verified Instagram account commented on two separate fan photos of reports about Winter Soldier taking on the mantle of White Wolf. “Nah. Always winter baby,” he wrote on one post. “Never jump to conclusions too quick.”

“No,” he commented on another. “Bucky Barnes doesn’t throw off any shackles until he actually does. Love the enthusiasm though.”

[Spoiler Alert: The “Black Panther” post-credits scene is discussed below.]

Many believe he is taking the White Wolf title because he was called that in “Black Panther.” The end-credits scene showed Bucky waking up and a bunch of children calling him White Wolf. In the comics, White Wolf is the adopted brother of Black Panther, and it looks like the Wakandans in the movie have adopted Bucky as one of their won while his brainwashing was being fixed.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the name change would stick in “Avengers: Infinity War.” “Sebastian Stan’s rehabilitated assassin now goes by White Wolf,” the outlet claimed.

While Wakandans will likely call him by the new nickname in the April action flick, Stan makes it pretty clear that the Winter Soldier title isn’t being retired yet.

Photo: Marvel Studios

While Bucky is evolving, he is also getting back to being himself. Without Hydra’s brainwashing, Bucky can be his own person again.

“I’ve been enjoying rediscovering him in the last few movies, including ‘Infinity War,’ because he started out a certain way and then it was such a hard left with ‘Winter Soldier,’ it was immediately like a whole different ballgame,” Stan said during an appearance at Wizard World St. Louis (via Comic Book Movie). “So now it’s been fun going back a little bit and finding different things that we discovered in that early movie and putting them back in little by little, finding out where is he now.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters Friday, April 27.