“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever, but those changes might not reach all of the TV shows. Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, told International Business Times that the Netflix heroes, like Daredevil and Luke Cage, will not connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“They won’t because the stories that we’re telling don’t merit that, not because there wasn’t any decision to do so,” he told IBT at a “Jessica Jones” event at the Paley Center for Media.

That’s not surprising for most of the shows, which aren’t expected to return with new seasons for a while. However, “Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2 will premiere June 22, just a couple months after “Infinity War” hits theaters April 27. Still, the hero for hire won’t be worrying about Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Photo: Marvel Studios/Netflix

Daredevil was the one rumored to crossover to the big screen. However, it looks like an “Infinity War” LEGO set showing a red devil-like character on the cover of the New York Bulletin (where Karen Page works) is nothing more than an Easter egg.

Loeb says the lack of crossover is because these heroes fight much smaller villains. The idea for this pocket of the MCU came when Loeb was watching the Battle of New York in “The Avengers,” knowing that the Defenders existed but were elsewhere.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘What’s so amazing about the Marvel Universe is if you go over to 10th Avenue and down to 47th Street, there’s a whole group of people that have nothing to do with what’s going on over here.’ And they’re sort of the Marvel street level heroes, or some people call them the Marvel Knights. And that’s where it all started,” Loeb explained.

He added that the Defenders don’t often save the world. “It was designed to be about the other heroes, the heroes that are not here to save the universe, but are in fact, in many ways, here to save themselves,” he added.

Loeb isn’t concerned about trying to make the TV shows crossover with the movies. He also said he didn’t worry about making the Netflix heroes — Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Daredevil (Matt Murdock), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Punisher (Jon Bernthal) — crossover with each other too much. “Jessica Jones” Season 2 has a few nods to the other shows, but you won’t see any Defenders come to her aid.

Photo: Netflix

“We obviously don’t come from a place where we want it to turn into an Easter egg farm. But Marvel’s always been this way, it’s one of the things that differentiated us from anyone else was that you could read a Marvel comic and in that Marvel comic, suddenly Thor would fly by, and that’s all that he would do. It let you know, again, I get in trouble for this, it’s #ItsAllConnected,” Loeb said.

However, he emphasized that the Defenders aren’t calling each other to hang out all the time. “We all have friends that we only see once a year or every now and then or we happen to run into them, like ‘I can’t believe it! We live in the same city and we never ran into each other.’ And that’s the reality that we try to hold to so you’re not sitting there every time Jessica Jones gets into trouble going, ‘Well Luke Cage could come in and save her.’ He’s not doing that. Not this season.”

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 2 is available on Netflix now. “Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27.