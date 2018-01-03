With a new year comes a new award season. The time to hand out accolades to the best and the brightest in the entertainment industry kicks off in 2018 with the Golden Globes on Sunday and continues well into the year.

Here’s the list of times, dates and channels for all of the most popular award shows happening this calendar year.

January

Golden Globe Awards- The Golden Globes will name the best in TV and film at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 7. Viewers at home can tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. EST to watch the three-hour, Seth Meyers-hosted show.

Critics’ Choice Awards- The critics, once again, get to share their thoughts on this year’s entertainment at this show. Actress Olivia Munn hosts the 23rd annual event on Thursday, Jan. 11. The broadcast, which will be delayed for pacific time viewers, kicks off at 8 p.m. EST from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

SAG Awards- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will airs on two channels on Sunday, Jan. 21. Watch as the celebrities earn their honors starting at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS.

Grammy Awards- The recording academy will gives out its annual honors on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show airs live on CBS wat 7:30 p.m. EST.

February

Writers Guild Awards- On Sunday, Feb. 11, the best writers of the year in entertainment will be recognized. The ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Patton Oswald hosts.

BAFTA Film Awards- The British Academy Film Awards will name its winners at its 71st annual ceremony in London on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

March

Independent Spirit Awards- Just before the Academy gives out its annual Oscar statuettes, IFC will airs its annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. Catch the ceremony on Saturday, March 3, at 2 p.m. EST.

Academy Awards- The Oscars will return to its usual home at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4. The show will see Jimmy Kimmel return as host. This year’s ABC telecast will begin a half hour earlier than normal at 8 p.m. EST.

April

Academy of County Music Awards- Country’s best will get their awards at the 53rd annual show on Sunday, April 15. The program will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EST and will make place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

May

MTV Movie Awards- MTV has yet to set an official date and time for their annual movie awards, or announce if it will be combing TV nominations again this year. In 2017, the event was held in on May 7 in Los Angeles.

Photo: Rebecka Schumann/International Business Times

June

Tony Awards- Broadway’s finest will receive their honors on June 10 on stage at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The show airs on CBS.

August

MTV Video Music Awards- Like the movie awards, MTV has also yet to announce when it will be hosting its music award ceremony. Last year, it was held in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.

September

Primetime Emmys- The Emmys are changing things up. TV stars will receive their honors on Monday, Sept. 17, as opposed to a normal Sunday show, in 2018. The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC and will take place at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Novembe r

People’s Choice Awards- The people will get their chance to vote for their favorite movies, music, TV and more at the end of 2018. On Sunday, Nov. 11, the 44th annual People’s Choice Awards will air on E!

Dates and Times TBD:

The months noted next to the show titles are when the programs usually air.