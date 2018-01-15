Aziz Ansari is one of the many individuals in Hollywood being accused of sexual abuse, and the comedian is really saddened by it.

A 23-year-old woman came forward and told Babe that her date with the actor turned out to be the worst night of her life. The woman, who chose to be called by the name Grace, said that Ansari was eager for them to get back to his place after dinner. As soon as they did, he began making his sexual advances. “I said something like, ‘Whoa, let’s relax for a sec, let’s chill,’” she recalled.

Grace detailed their sexual encounter, in which she kept moving away from him while he repeatedly went near her. “Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points,” she said. “I stopped moving my lips and turned cold.”

But whether or not Ansari was oblivious to her hesitation or just ignored it is impossible for Grace to pinpoint. “I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested. I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored,” he said.

After Grace’s story came out, Anzari offered his own version of what transpired that day.

“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date,” said Ansari in a statement given to CNN. “We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said,” he continued.

The public is evenly split with their opinions of Ansari. Some, like feminist author Jessica Valenti, said that men would probably think there was nothing wrong with Ansari’s actions. But they fail to realize how degrading it is for women.

Columnist Caitlyn Flanagan, on the other hand, said that Grace’ story professionally “assassinated” Ansari’s career.

“Apparently there is a whole country full of young women who don't know how to call a cab, and who have spent a lot of time picking out pretty outfits for dates they hoped would be nights to remember,” Flanagan wrote for The Atlantic. “They're angry and temporarily powerful and last night they destroyed a man who didn’t deserve it.” Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison