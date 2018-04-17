Four baboons escaped a research facility in Texas over the weekend by using a barrel against the wall of their enclosure. Officials at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute sent out its personnel to bring the baboons back to the facility.

As the baboons ran on the streets, startled motorists took videos, which were later shared on social media. One eye-witness told local media she saw people in medical masks chasing after the baboons.

"The baboon stopped at one point and he was just looking, and then it darted into the bushes and these guys are frazzled and they are freaking out," Ms Janelle Bouton, who was on her way to a local supermarket, told KSAT-TV. "You could tell that [the workers] were panicking because they didn't want him [the animal] to get hurt because they were trying their best to quarantine him … but he wasn't having it."

John Bernal, attending veterinarian at Southwest National Primate Research Center, said: “The animal care team held two of the three baboons to the tree line, while members of the animal capture team followed one baboon along the street and used verbal and hand signaling commands to corral the baboon to the tree line for its safety and efficient capture... Our team was ensuring the baboon was not hurt by traffic on Military Drive.”

According to officials, the baboons most likely rolled a barrel upright near a wall of their open-air enclosure and then climbed on it before jumping to the other side.

"This was truly a unique incident," Lisa Cruz, assistant vice-president for communications, reportedly said. “We have been caring for research baboons for more than 50 years. We have nearly 1,100 baboons on the property that date back eight generations. Baboons, as with all our animals, are critical to biomedical research. Baboons, in particular, have played an important role in the discovery of life-saving drugs, therapies and vaccines and have led to greater understanding of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis and so much more that impact the lives of millions of people.”

In the statement, the institute said that after the baboons escaped, the immediate concern was for the safety of the animals, the center’s personnel and residents in the surrounding area. The four baboons were later brought back to the enclosure.

"Upon noticing the animals on top of the enclosure, our animal care team immediately removed the barrels from the enclosure and alerted the animal capture team," the centre said.