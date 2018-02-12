When contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” get eliminated, it isn’t always the end of their journey to find love on TV. ABC’s spinoff dating series, “Bachelor in Paradise,” allows the series castoffs to look for a partner with other former competitors in a different climate.

While ABC has yet to announce a 2018 season of “Paradise,” or a cast, here’s seven contestants from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s current season we want to see star.

Photo: ABC

Annaliese- A fear of dogs and bumper cars? We need to get to know more about Annaliese. She wasn’t able to woo Arie, or even grab a quick kiss, so hopefully someone in “Paradise” will be her perfect match.

Photo: ABC

Becca K.- [Warning: Spoiler Alert!] For months, reports have stated that Becca K. will be Arie’s winner come the Season 22 finale, but that their engagement won’t last. It has been said that Arie dumped Becca in favor of his runner-up, Lauren B. If that’s true, Becca should be given another chance to find love, especially if she’s not ABC’s first pick for “The Bachelorette.”

Photo: ABC

Bibiana- After starring on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor,” Bibiana went to “Bachelor Winter Games,” which shows she’s open to more series in the “Bachelor” universe. The contestant was also quick enough to guess Arie’s finale pick in episode 2. Maybe she could use her prediction abilities to find love in “Paradise” and help her fellow contestants find partners along the way.

Photo: ABC

Krystal- Her co-stars might not be happy to see her in “Paradise,” but viewers can’t get enough of her, which makes her perfect reality show material. Would ABC give Krystal another chance at love after Arie broke her heart on the Paris two-on-one? We can dream!

Photo: ABC

Lauren S.- She royally messed up her romantic on-on-one date with Arie in Napa Valley early on in the season, resulting in her being sent home during the outing. Give Lauren S. another shot at love, ABC!

Photo: ABC

Seinne- Rumor has it Seinne will be out from the competition following Monday’s episode 7. She didn’t get much air time this season, and Arie didn’t let her shine on the Moulin Rouge date, despite having a background in dance. Seinne deserves some time to shine in “Paradise.”

Photo: ABC

Chelsea- It was said numerous times by Chelsea that she didn’t want to waste time away from her son in order to be on “The Bachelor,” so she may not be interested in “Paradise,” but single mom Amanda Stanton had luck finding love not once, but twice, on the show before. Maybe she would follow in her footsteps (just with a happier ending).