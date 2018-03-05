Arie Luyendyk Jr. is rumored to shock “The Bachelor” viewers Monday night when he chooses his Season 22 winner only to dump her in favor of his runner-up weeks later.

While ABC has yet to confirm what will happen during the 2018 finale, speculation that Arie left his fiancée late last year for his second-place contestant has been rampant for months, and reports on the topic have only heated up leading up to the episode’s release on March 5.

During Monday’s finale, Arie will have to ultimately choose between Becca Kufrin, who hit a bump in her relationship with Arie when her ex arrived during the fantasy suite dates episode, and Lauren Burnham, who has had issues opening up to the Bachelor this season.

After telling both women he’s in love with them, Arie is said to ultimately propose to Becca, but their love story will quickly come to an end.

After proposing to Becca during the finale taping in November 2017, notorious spoiler blogger Reality Steve reported two months later that the former professional race car driver had ended their engagement in mid-January in favor of reuniting with Lauren B.

“Arie ended his engagement with Becca a little over a week ago and is now dating Lauren,” the site confirmed at the time.

While it was unknown until recently what the future held for Lauren and Arie, the site’s newest report speculates that they are engaged with Lauren moving to Arizona to be with her reality star beau after their season ends.

“By all indications, what I’m hearing is that Arie and Lauren got engaged Saturday night,” Reality Steve recently reported after receiving a tip that there was a “set up happening” at Monarch Bay Resort in Dana Point, California, on Feb. 24, a location Bachelor nation has filmed before.

I can confirm they were there…I can confirm a film crew was there, and I can confirm that people there were told a ‘Bachelor proposal was happening.’ Do I have solid confirmation that a proposal definitely ended up happening? No. But if you ask me if I think they’re engaged, I’d say yes. Too many things point to it and the intel is about as solid as I can get without actually getting the confirmation.

Fans will likely discover all of the details come Monday when “The Bachelor” two-hour finale airs, followed by a live one-hour post show. ABC is also planning a two-hour special to air on Tuesday, March 6.