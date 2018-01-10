The 2018 season of “The Bachelor” only just kicked off, but a comment from one of star Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s contestants on the ABC series seemed to hint at who his winner will be well before the season finale.

[Spoiler Alert]

In episode 2, Arie’s contestant Bibiana had a shocking comment after his date with fellow Season 22 star Rebecca “Becca” Kufrin.

Viewers will remember Arie granted Becca the first one-on-one date of the season in Monday’s installment. During their outing Arie gifted her a wardrobe of Rachel Zoe dresses, jewelry and designer shoes. When Becca returned to “The Bachelor” mansion with her gifts in tow and a big smile on her face, the other women in the house were quick to notice their date had been a successful one, especially Bibiana.

“She looks so happy and I know material things don’t mean a thing but damn those shoes are beautiful,” Bibiana says. “Oh my god, they’re going to get married,” she adds.

Photo: ABC

Apparently, Bibiana was not the only one who shared the thought that Becca will ultimately be Arie’s bride. Tia agreed with Bibiana’s comment about them ending up together during the installment as well.

While it remains to be seen if Becca will be Arie’s winner, notorious “Bachelor” spoiler blogger Reality Steve has reported on numerous occasions that Becca K. is engaged to Arie. What viewers do know is that Becca is safe going into episode 3 as she was gifted a rose from Arie in the second installment. Then again, so was Bibiana.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.