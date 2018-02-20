Rumors regarding how Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor” ends have been circulating for weeks, including details about his speculated winner(s), but a producer of the ABC series is now warning fans against those spoiler-friendly reports.

“I’ve worked on the show for 10 years. The finale will be something people haven’t seen before,” executive producer and co-showrunner Bennett Graebner dished to The Hollywood Reporter. His comment came after asking to discuss host Chris Harrison’s tease about the “phenomenal” installment’s end.

“And even if they are reading spoilers and think they know? They don’t know,” he added.

While Graebner didn’t specify what spoilers he was referring to, the biggest news about “The Bachelor” Season 22 finale is undoubtedly the report released by spoiler blogger Reality Steve. In November, the site reported Arie proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin. However, just seven weeks later, the site claimed Arie ended his engagement with Becca in favor of being in a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

Photo: ABC

With ABC has not shared details on the speculated bombshell ending, Graebner has promised a surprising conclusion. In his interview, the co-showrunner says it’s “key” for the series to deliver a shocker now and again.

“You’re making a show that people are very familiar with, but you can’t give them the same thing every time,” Graebner explained to THR. “The only way to do that is through the people on the show. You make the show different every season by bringing in people who have different stories to tell and different energy.

In a strange way, you have to cast it right and let it happen. You need people on who are going to be vulnerable, put themselves out there and who won’t be afraid of spilling their emotional depths with 10 crew members standing by. If you do that, you kind of just let it all take care of itself.”

“The Bachelor” viewers have three more episodes to watch before the season finale airs on March 5. The next installment will be a women tell-all special. The Monday, Feb. 26, episode will follow Arie and his three remaining contestants – Becca, Lauren and Kendall Long – on their overnight dates.