“The Bachelor” viewers don’t have to wait months to find out who Arie Luyendyk Jr. chooses in the Season 22 finale. The winner of the ABC dating series’ 2018 season has been spoiled long before viewers will see Arie hand out the final rose.

Fresh off watching Monday’s season premiere of “The Bachelor,” fans are likely dying to know which woman Arie ends up with come the finale. Thanks to longtime spoiler blogger Reality Steve, diehard viewers already get to know who wins over Arie’s heart.

[Warning: Finale Spoiler Alert!]

According to the site, which has correctly predicted several of the show’s winners, Rebecca “Becca” Kufrin will be this season’s winner and is Arie’s current fiancée.

“Arie is engaged to Becca,” Reality Steve reported of his findings. “Again, as I say every season, you can choose to believe that information or not.”

Photo: ABC

Becca, fans will remember, is a 27-year-old publicist from Minneapolis. Her rumored win comes after viewers watched her propose marriage to this season’s star upon meting him outside the “Bachelor” mansion during Monday’s premiere. Her memorable entrance including her telling the former race car driver to get down on one knee before asking him if he was “ready to do the damn thing.”

Arie’s runner-up is said to be Lauren Burnham, a 25-year-old technology salesperson from Dallas. Kendall Long, a 26-year-old creative director from Los Angeles, reportedly placed third.

Of course, don’t expect ABC to confirm Arie’s winner until after the Season 22 finale airs. “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is also keeping quiet about this year’s rumored winner. The longtime host did not include Becca in his contestant front-runner list last month, though he did mention runner-up Lauren.

“The Bachelor” returns with episode 2 of Arie’​s journey to find love on Monday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.