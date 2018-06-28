“Bachelor” alum Nick Viall has finally addressed the rumors claiming he is romancing Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis.

On Wednesday, Viall set the record straight about his love life when e stopped by People TV’s “Chatter.” During the interview, the 37-year-old reality TV star clarified that Willis is just his friend. “Rumer is one of my very best and closest friends,” he said.

“We are very close, very platonic friends. We bounce our love lives off each other at times, but no romantic situation going on there. But I love her to death — she’s a great friend. I’m glad she’s a part of my life,” Viall added.

Viall is aware that the dating rumors surfaced earlier this month because the “Dancing With the Stars” winner posted on Instagram a snap of the two of them laying side-by-side. Because they seem to be pretty close in the picture, many assumed that the two of them were an item.

Viall admitted that he did give a warning to the 29-year-old actress about sharing the snap on social media. “She decided to post a picture of us. And I was like, ‘Just so you know, people pay attention to who I’m dating or not’ and she was like, ‘[I] don’t care.’ So, she was kind of fun with it,” the television personality said.

Prior to Willis, Viall was linked to “Mad Men” alum January Jones. But when asked if he and the 40-year-old actress really dated for a while, he played coy and said, “I have?”

In an interview with E! News last week, Viall also did not confirm his rumored romance with Jones. However, he confessed to hanging out with her before. “We’re good friends. We’ve hung out. Let’s just leave it at that,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Viall disclosed last month that he and ex Vanessa Grimaldi haven’t spoken with each other for some time. When the former couple broke things off last summer, they made it clear that they would still have each other’s backs. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case.

“We don’t actively keep in touch,” Viall told People, adding that they are still “on good terms” but are no longer that close to each other. “There’s a lot of mutual respect and love between us. But she has her life and I have my life and I think we had such an intense relationship and I don’t think it’s that easy to maintain an active relationship.”

Photo: Getty Images/Rachel Murray