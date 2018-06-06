Becca Kufrin will continue her journey to find love on “The Bachelorette” but it won’t be an easy ride for her in episode 3. ABC has released the summary for the next installment of the dating series and it appears not one, but two contestants will face injuries. In the end, two will be eliminated and one man will leave on his own accord.

One-On-One Date

After spending alone time with Blake in episode 2, Monday’s installment will see Becca get a one-on-one with Chris. ABC has revealed the pair will get a visit from musician Richard Marx. Things get tense when he tells Chris and Becca to write their own lyrics and the suitor gets a case of writer’s block.

“With Becca’s help, Chris becomes inspired and Marx creates a song with both of their lyrics but will the emotional night end with a rose?” reads the synopsis.

Luckily for fans who want spoilers, Reality Steve has reported Chris did get a date rose and will be sticking it out for at least one more week.

Group Dates

Photo: ABC

Becca will also have two group dates in episode 3. The first will see her take six of her remaining men on a spa date. It is there they will discover they are being pampered by Becca’s friends and “Bachelor” alums. Unfortunately for Colton, his ex Tia will be among the ladies on the outing. ABC has revealed one of the men will have “the jitters” due to his previous romance with one of Becca’s friends, asking, “Will it put an end to his chances with the Bachelorette?”

After the Lincoln-Connor showdown in the last installment, another post-date after party will lead to drama when two more contestants “face-off.” The fight will reportedly be in regards to “one man’s questionable dating history.” Still, the man in question might be off the hook. ABC has revealed that “one lucky bachelor overcomes his dating past to capture the group date rose.”

The next group date won’t go any smoother for Becca. Ahead of the outing, one contestant suffers a “serious injury in fluke accident” and it reportedly leaves the men “shaken.” When 10 others later go with Becca to a football-themed date, another contestant gets injured after “one man’s desire to excel turns into a stunning injury as Becca looks on in disbelief.”

Who Is Eliminated?

Photo: ABC Reality Steve reports the injured dater is NFL star Clay. Despite getting the group date rose for his efforts, he will reportedly eliminate himself due to breaking his wrist and needing surgery.

After Clay goes home, two others contestants will be eliminated. Episode 3 will see Becca say goodbye to Ryan and Mike.

“The Bachelorette” Season 14, episode 3 is scheduled to air Monday, June 11. If the episode is preempted by the NBA Finals, the episode will air the following day on June 12 at 8 p.m. EST.