Fans of “The Bachelorette” left confused by how Monday night’s episode ended will get some resolution in episode 4. The upcoming Season 14 installment will see Becca Kufrin host her weekly rose ceremony and eliminate two men.

First Rose Ceremony

After Clay’s exit following his group date injury, Becca will host a cocktail party. During it, she’ll have a “private conversation” with Blake and an “intimate sit-down” with Jordan, which ABC has teased “ends in a surprise.” However, it is already clear the surprise won’t be his elimination as we already know when he gets the boot.

What follows will be the elimination of two contestants. While the network isn’t revealing who gets sent home in the next episode, it has already been revealed that Ryan and Mike are eliminated.

Photo: ABC One-On-One Dates

Following the rose ceremony, Becca and her remaining competitors will head to Park City, Utah, for another round of dates. It is there that Garrett will get his much-anticipated one-on-one where they enjoy a bobsledding adventure. They will finish their night alone together with a concert by Granger Smith. Photos from the date have already been leaked, and according to Reality Steve, Garrett gets the rose on the date.

OBSESSED! There was so much chemistry! They were so cute. pic.twitter.com/wKFiVNacWN — Jules (@julieworldpeace) March 28, 2018

Becca’s second solo date of the episode will take her and Wills snowmobiling. They will finish out their date by bonding over stories of their heartbreak. Their night will end with Wills also getting a rose.

Group Date

The week’s group date will see 13 of the men compete in a lumberjack competition. The fun date will have a dramatic conclusion when “a skeptical Becca wonder if there are any genuine men left,” according to ABC’s synopsis.

Who Gets Eliminated?

Photo: ABC

The episode will end with Becca sharing “one last surprise” with her men which will make them “anxious,” ABC has teased. It has already been revealed that host Chris Harrison also “drops a bombshell” on the remaining men.

It is unclear if episode 4 will show another rose ceremony, though, it has already been revealed who Becca will eliminate next. According to Reality Steve, she will say goodbye to Nick, Christon and Jean Blanc in Utah.

“The Bachelorette” airs Monday, June 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.