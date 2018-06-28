“The Bachelorette” will leave sunny Las Vegas in favor of a little history in episode 6. Monday’s Season 14 installment will see Becca Kufrin and her remaining competitors travel to Richmond, Virginia, where Becca will go on one dramatic group date and two solo dates.

Group Date

Photo: ABC

Several contestants will have to compete for their time with Becca during a group date in episode 6. The men, including Colton, Garrett, Chris, Lincoln, Wills, Blake and Connor, will take part in a history quiz at the Virginia State Capitol before participating in “Beccalection.” The debate will see the men plead their case as to why they’re the best man for her.

ABC has teased that the debate will turn into an “ugly showdown between two bachelors” which will startle the crowd watching. Reality Steve has more details on the showdown, reporting that Chris and Lincoln will go head-to-head during the date.

The blogger claims the verbal throwdown started after some of the men slammed Chris for wanting to leave in Las Vegas after not getting alone time with Becca. From there, Chris is said to have told Lincoln he would have survived a two-on-one date with him and accused him of talking badly about Becca behind her back.

"Lincoln told Chris [that] Becca would only be into him if she were lesbian because of Chris’ girly body. Called him a woman, said he needed a tampon, and also called him a fat [expletive]," reports Reality Steve.

Despite the rocky outing, one man will secure the group date rose during the afterparty.

One-On-One Dates

Jason will finally get his much-anticipated one-on-one with Becca in Virginia. The two will take a trolley tour before making a stop at a museum. Later on, Becca will surprise Jason by inviting some of his friends to join them at a local pub. During a private dinner between the two, Jason will discuss some “painful family memories,” ending their date on a “stunning emotional note.”

(SPOILER): Couple more pics from inside the Veil Brewing Co. Guys at the table were apparently friends of Jason’s pic.twitter.com/abRA2DHRw6 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 8, 2018

Becca’s second solo date of the episode will see her take an aerial tour of the state and shuck oysters with Leo. Their night will end with a concert by Morgan Evans. ABC has revealed the two conclude their night with a kiss, so you know it ends well for Leo.

Who Will Get Eliminated?

Photo: ABC ABC says one contestant will “risk it all” during the episode in an effort to convince Becca he’s committed to their romance. While it remains to be seen who the unnamed individual is, it has been revealed that Chris, Lincoln, and Connor will be eliminated in episode 6.

“The Bachelorette” Season 14, episode 6, airs Monday, July 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.