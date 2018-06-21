After leaving “The Bachelorette” mansion last week, Becca Kufrin and her remaining 12 men will travel to Las Vegas in episode 5. The installment will see a one-on-one date, a group date, and the highly anticipated two-on-one date. Ultimately, three contestants will be eliminated from the ABC series.

Group Date

Photo: ABC

Nine of the men, including Chris, Garrett, Lincoln, Blake, Leo, Wills, John, Jason and Connor, will meet up with Becca and Wayne Newton at his Vegas estate where they will learn how to serenade her. Each of the men will then perform their rendition of one of his famous songs in front of a live audience.

The date will hit a rough patch when “one man acts immaturely and considers leaving for good,” the network teases in its synopsis. Still, one contestant will secure the group date rose. ABC says the lucky man is an “unsuspecting, charming bachelor.”

One-On-One Date

After causing some drama by revealing his past relationship with “Bachelor” alum Tia, Colton will get some alone time with Becca in episode 5. The two will go on a camel safari and finish their night with a private bus trip alongside the strip. ABC has revealed the date will help Becca decide if she can “move past her issues with Colton’s dating past.”

Luckily for him, it appears she was able to do so. Reality Steve reports that Colton will get a rose, keeping him safe for at least one more week.

Two-On-One Date

After butting heads all season, David and Jordan will face off during the Season 14 two-one-on date at the Valley of Fire. Reality Steve reports that despite being this season’s villain, Jordan will make it out of the outing, but not for long. While Becca is said to send David home first, the site reports Jordan will be eliminated “later that night.”

Who Gets Eliminated?

Photo: ABC The rose ceremony will see the elimination of one more contestant following the two-on-one departure of Jordan and David. Despite winning Becca’s attention during the episode 4 group date Lumberjack challenge, and looking cozy with the “Bachelorette” in episode 5 group date photos, John is said to be eliminated in this installment.

“The Bachelorette” Season 14, episode 5, airs Monday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.