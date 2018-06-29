Years before “Bachelorette” contestant Garret Yrigoyen was making a connection with star Becca Kufrin he was invested in another leading lady: his wife. A video has been unearthed of Garrett’s life prior to competing on the ABC reality series and it shows his wedding day to ex-wife Kayla Cunningham.

“Kayla, I hope you know I love you with every ounce of my being and you realize your importance to me and how lucky I am to have you in my life,” Garrett kicks off his vows in the footage. He goes on to discuss their love of reality TV, specifically “Total Divas” and “Naked and Afraid.”

“I am ready for a forever with you and I cannot wait to get it started with the girl of my dreams,” he continues as he wipes away tears.

During Kayla’s vows, she praises Garrett for who he is as a person and the “positive influence” he has on her. “I vow my heart to you today and for all the days of my life,” she states. The ceremony ends with Garrett carrying his new wife down the aisle.

The video is listed on YouTube under “Newcastle Wedding Gardens” and was published in March 2016.

Garret recently opened up about his past marriage on “The Bachelorette” after a successful one-on-one date with this season’s star. In episode 4, he told Becca his union ended after two months due to emotional abuse. He said they were engaged for one year prior to getting married.

“I think I fell in love with and got married to the wrong person,” Garrett said. “She would take me down emotionally and then she would build me back up. I was on like this roller coaster ride.”

While Becca told the cameras she felt nervous about his past relationship, it appears she was able to get over that concern. Spoilers indicate she has been engaged to Garrett, her Season 14 winner, since the finale taping in May.

Photo: ABC