They’ve been engaged now for over three years, but that doesn’t mean that “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are letting anyone tell them when they should get married.

The pair, who officially celebrated their three year anniversary in May, doesn’t appear to have made any official wedding plans yet, but thankfully, there doesn’t seem to be a lack of harmony when it comes to when they think they should tie the knot.

In an interview last month with Us Weekly, Shawn revealed that when it comes to planning things, he and Kaitlyn are completely in sync.

Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for St. Jude.

“We came off the show and into our engagement and have really just been taking things stride by stride,” he said. “We have our own stride with how we want to take our relationship from the show out into the real world and it really has been an adjustment. But we’ve always been on the same page. We click like that. We’ve been normal and want to keep that normalcy. It blows my mind when people ask, ‘Why haven’t you gotten married?’ Because we’ve been together for three years and I’d like to see the timeline on people’s relationships and engagement who are asking us. Being together for three years without getting married doesn’t seem strange to me.”

Shawn also admitted that the pair is helped by the fact that their families understand they’re doing things their own way, and don’t add to the pressure they receive from outside sources.

“The great thing is that everybody in both of our families know we get a lot of pressure from every to get married and then have kids, so we don’t get a lot of pressure from our families,” he added.

However, things do seem to have progressed a little bit more with the pair’s wedding plans. Kaitlyn appeared on an episode of “Hayley Ever After: The Dress” with wedding dress designer Hayley Paige, where she appeared to be working at finding a wedding dress. She later confirmed in an appearance on The Morning Breath Podcast that she has actually found two dresses thanks to Paige, and it was getting her more into planning.

For now though, despite causing a stir with photos on social media that had some fans wondering if they had in fact already tied the knot (they were actually posing for a photo shoot), it appears the pair is still happy just letting things happen when they’re ready.