Despite being just two episodes into Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” fans were left unaware last week if they would be able to see her love story continue during its usual Monday night time slot on June 11 due to the NBA playoffs.

ABC originally announced on its press site that if Game 5 were to take place on Monday, June 11 the network would air Season 14, episode 3 on Tuesday, June 12 instead. Luckily for viewers, the Golden State Warriors won over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Friday’s Game 4, meaning “The Bachelorette” won’t be preempted this week.

So, what can fans expect from the new installment? Another dose of “Bachelorette” drama, of course. It has been revealed that Becca will go on three dates in episode 3 and as a result, three men will exit the competition.

Photo: ABC

During a romantic music-themed one-on-one date, Chris will get a rose from Becca. He will receive the only solo date of the episode. The other two outings will be group dates. First, Becca will take six of the guys for a spa day, where they will be pampered by some of her friends and fellow “Bachelor” contestant alums.

Next, the other men will participate in a football game date. During the outing, Clay, a former NFL star, will win the group date rose. However, his win will be short-lived. After being injured during the game, he will leave the competition.

The rose ceremony will also see Becca say goodbye to Ryan and Mike.

