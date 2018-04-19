AMC’s martial arts drama “Into the Badlands” returns with Season 3 on Sunday, and it’s going to reveal what all of the fans’ favorite characters are up to now, as well as introduce a few new faces. Let’s meet some of the new stars now so you can get acquainted before all the action starts.

Babou Ceesay (Pilgrim)

An intense warlord, Pilgrim’s goal is to find a strange artifact from Azra after hearing Bajie’s (Nick Frost) signal at the end of Season 2. This mysterious item could change everything, both in the Badlands and everywhere else.

Lorraine Toussaint (Cressida)

As Pilgrim’s right hand, Cressida uses her spiritual and political skills to help Pilgrim on his journey to bring Azra into a new era of peace.

Ella-Rae Smith (Nix) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Castor)

Pilgrim loves teenagers Castor and Nix as if they were his own children, but he uses their Gifts as weapons, which Nix isn’t so sure she likes. Castor begins to reconsider his position on Pilgrim, as well, when his abilities start failing.

Photo: Aidan Monaghan/AMC

Lewis Tan (Gaius Chau)

After years being imprisoned by his older sister Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura), Gaius reluctantly joins her fight against The Widow (Emily Beecham).

With all the new and returning characters, here’s what the network says to expect in “Into the Badlands” Season 3:

Season 3 of 'Into the Badlands' finds Sunny (Daniel Wu) living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie and journey back into the Badlands, where The Widow and Baron Chau are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda (Ally Ioannides) or Waldo (Stephen Lang), The Widow must find new allies in Lydia (Orla Brady) and in Nathaniel Moon (Sherman Augustus) — the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny and Bajie in Season 2. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of “peace,” old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.

Photo: Aidan Monaghan/AMC

The first episode of the season, titled “Enter the Phoenix,” sees Sunny returning to the Badlands in search of a cure for his son, Henry, according to the official synopsis. During the broadcast, viewers will also watch The Widow and Chau enter into a bloody civil war, while a whole new threat appears.

What’s this unknown danger? Find out when “Into the Badlands” Season 3 premieres on AMC on Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT.