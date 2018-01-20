Five teenage boys were caught in surveillance video footage inflicting pain upon a cat, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is the seeking help in determining the whereabouts of five suspects involved in the cat attack video, an event that occurred in December 2017. The group of teens was caught on video as they seemingly lit a cat on fire with cigarette lighters and beat it with a cinderblock, ABC News reported.

"Detectives are investigating a case of animal cruelty that occurred in Northeast Baltimore," police said on Facebook. "On December 16, 2017, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a group of suspects assaulted and then set a cat on fire in the 5100 block of Harford Road."

"Animal Control was called to the scene where the cat was pronounced deceased," the police continued.

Police also shared a 24-minute long unlisted video of the apparent violent act to YouTube. BPD detective Donny Moses claimed that the department will refer to the involved teens as "suspects," not "juveniles," WBFF reported.

Neighbors asserted that incidents of this caliber occur frequently, with many transpiring during school hours. One of the suspects, however, is said to be no older than 14.

"I have fear, even though they're teenagers, when I come across them or see them, I just feel something inside," a woman who lives in the neighborhood told WBAL-TV. "I saw five kids out in the back. They were poking a cat right next to my property with sticks, cigarette lighters and they threw a cinder block onto the cat, and I was like 'Oh my god.'"

As the Animal Cruelty Investigation into the surveillance footage is underway, law enforcement urges that anyone with knowledge of the suspects' identities and location call investigators at (443) 681-0101 or the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1 (866) 756-2587.

Photo: Baltimore Police Department/Facebook