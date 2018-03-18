Barbra Streisand recently opened up about the #MeToo movement and said that it is something that she has not experienced in her music career.

During a recent interview with Ryan Murphy (via Variety), Streisand said that it’s been a tricky time for both men and women.

“We’re in a strange time now, in terms of men and women, and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the center,” she said.

When Murphy asked Streisand if she’s ever been sexually harassed in Hollywood, the singer said no. “I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that’s why. I have no idea, I don’t know,” she said.

Meanwhile, Streisand also talked about an incident she had with Mike Wallace and Barbara Walters during her interviews years ago. She said that he felt Wallace was mean to her during their discussion, and she called his attention for it.

But a week later, Wallace went on the air and told the viewers that Streisand didn’t mind how he treated her.

“I thought, I don’t know what date rape is, but it was such a violation. Why lie?” she said.

In the 1990s, Streisand also sat down for an interview with Walters, and the singer disagreed with how footage was edited of her supporting Al Gore. When she tried to explain herself, Walters became angry.

“She got really angry with me because I told C-Span what I wanted to say. She thought I betrayed her because I went on C-Span, but I wish her well. She’s a good woman,” Streisand said.

In related news, Streisand is also looking forward to the upcoming release of “A Star is Born.” The remake will star Lady Gaga. When a fan asked the actress to share details about the project, she said that she cannot say much.

“I haven’t seen it totally finishes, but it’s very good. It’s very, very good,” she said.

