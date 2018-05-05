Luis Suarez hinted at a potential summer arrival for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann as he openly spoke about the Frenchman joining Barcelona.

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has proven to be an inspired signing with 79 league goals in 141 La Liga games.

While he has not matched his performances with trophies, Griezmann notably helped Atletico to the Champions League final in 2016 as well as helping France reach the finals of Euro 2016 where his stock rose even further after a starring role for Les Bleus.

His stellar performances are continuing in the current 2017/2018 season as well with 27 goals and 14 assists in 46 games in all competitions, with his most recent goal against Arsenal last week proving pivotal in Atletico reaching the final of the Europa League.

Barcelona was regularly linked with the 27-year-old throughout the season and Suarez believes Griezmann, whose contract expires in 2022, would be welcomed at the side, despite their wealth of attacking talents.

Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

"It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like [Ousmane] Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho came," Suarez told Radio Rincon, as per FourFourTwo. "He's a player who brings a huge amount, he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting. He rules up front for Atletico and that is fundamental. ... He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things. He will be welcomed."

Barcelona enjoyed a successful season in Ernesto Valverde's debut year as coach as he helped the Catalans accomplish a league and Copa del Rey double.

However, they disappointingly exited the Champions League in the quarterfinals after surrendering a 4-1 first leg lead against Roma to lose their second leg 3-0 on away goals, marking the third straight year they failed to progress to the semifinal stage.

Barcelona left back Jordi Alba recently acknowledged the manner of their exit but still believes it was a stellar season for him and his teammates as they gear up to face Real Madrid next in El Clasico.

"It's an embarrassment, the players have to show our faces, we all make mistakes," Alba said of the Champions League exit. "Valverde deserves it [the double] more than anyone, he's the sixth coach to have won a double. He's managed the dressing room perfectly."

"[The double] has only been done eight times in Barcelona's history and we have to be very happy. Everyone would have taken it, although we know that in the Champions League we were knocked out badly. The double has been won eight times and the club was founded ages ago," Alba added.

El Clasico takes place Sunday at the Nou Camp with a lot of uncertainty still remaining as to whether Zinedine Zidane's men will give the home side a guard of honor.