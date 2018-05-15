“Basketball Wives” Season 7 premiered on VH1 Monday night, leaving fans with an emotional promo that hinted at the end of Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal’s friendship. However, despite the shocking fight that went down in the preview, it appears the ladies managed to work past the issue.

On Monday night, Evelyn and Shaunie seemed to be on good terms when they both shared friendly photos of one another on Instagram while promoting the upcoming season of the reality series.

Evelyn shared a photo of herself and Shaunie laughing during an appearance on the “The Real,” and another picture of the two posing on the set of the daytime talk show. “This pretty much sums up our relationship,” she captioned the photos.

Shaunie also shared several photos of the two appearing on the show, one of which featured the ladies walking out on to the stage. Evelyn reposted the snapshot on her own account along with a heart emoji.

The state of Evelyn and Shaunie’s friendship came into question following “Basketball Wives” Season 7, episode 1. The promo, which teased what’s to come on the VH1 series, featured an intense moment in which Jennifer Williams revealed she and Tami Roman had a conversation about Evelyn sleeping with Shaunie’s ex.

Caught by surprise, the comment left both Evelyn and Shaunie with shocked looks on their faces. Evelyn and Shaunie have been friends for quite some time and while Evelyn is known for her explosive behavior towards anyone that appears to be against her, it doesn’t look like she takes this route when it comes to dealing with an issue that involves Shaunie.

Although fans will have to wait until later on in the season to learn the details of the conversation, in the extended promo, Evelyn is seen in tears as she tells Shaunie she would never do that to her.

While she seems sincere and apologetic, Shaunie appears to be furious once she is away from the group and reveals she will never look at her the same way again.

Find out how the ladies worked past their emotional confrontation by tuning into “Basketball Wives” Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.

Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images