EA has announced “Battlefield V” and it’s scheduled to be released this October. The upcoming game returns to World War II and will focus on squad-based gameplay, but it won’t be abandoning the single-player campaign.

“‘Battlefield V’ is a homecoming for DICE as a studio—a return to the era that came to define the ‘Battlefield’ franchise. But as nostalgic as we are about World War 2, we wanted to challenge the preconception of the era with an unexpected portrayal of this familiar setting. Our vision with ‘Battlefield V’ is to let players explore new and untold sides of the conflict that shaped the modern world,” DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielsons said. “The scale of each battle and level of immersion is unlike anything we’ve done before in ‘Battlefield’ and players are in for an epic journey.”

Single-Player Campaign

“Battlefield V” will let players experience WWII from various perspectives, including the North African campaign, the Battle of Rotterdam and the occupation of Norway. The single-player campaign will be like “Battlefield 1.” War Stories campaign mode will offer an anthology series of story missions that highlights the heroism of soldiers in not so well-known conflicts, according to GameSpot. “Battlefield 1” had a total of six War Stories, while “Battlefield V” will have its own set of stories that will continue to grow as part of its content updates.

Online Multiplayer

In “Battlefield V,” players will take part in Grand Operations, an evolution of Operations mode from “Battlefield 1.” Grand Operations will feature more locations, objectives and special conditions for both sides of the battle. As always, two teams will have to battle to defend or invade territories in a tug-of-war style engagement. Winning a round will provide a team momentum, while losing a round will force players to face obstacles, like having less ammo.

Cooperative Mode

“Battlefield V” features a new cooperative mode called Combined Arms. Players will have a squad of up to four members and the team will have to complete objectives as they go behind enemy lines. Task completion is dynamic, which means users can choose to end their mission early or continue deeper in enemy territory. The size of rewards will be based on how far the team is willing to go.

New In-Game Features

“Battlefield V” will comes with more realistic and destructive environments. For example, when a tank rolls into a house, the house will be torn down. “Destruction is a big staple for the franchise,” EA DICE design director Daniel Berlin said, as per Venture Beat. “We add physical forces. If you shoot a projectile at a wall, it cracks and crumbles inside the house. It feels much more believable.”

“Battlefield V” will also be the first in the franchise that will allow players to build fortifications to shield themselves from opponents. Fortifications can be built on certain locations. For example, if a building’s wall is destroyed, players will be able to restore it. Players will also have the option to add obstacles for their enemies, like barbed wire, but this will depend on what’s in their tool kit.

DLCs And Microtransactions

EA DICE has confirmed that “Battlefield V” won’t have a Premium Pass or any paid expansions. All additional content will be rolled out gradually to all players for free. Content updates will include new game modes, maps and rewards. The first post-launch content will begin to roll out in November 2018 and will continue in early 2019, according to Game Rant. The first post-launch content will focus on the fall of Europe.

As for microtransactions, players will be able to spend real money to purchase items that allow them to customize their characters. These items will only be cosmetic and won’t affect gameplay.

Availability And Release Date

“Battlefield V” will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Oct. 19. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game will be able to start playing on Oct. 16. EA Access subscribers will also be able to play a lot earlier, starting on Oct. 11.

Photo: Electronic Arts