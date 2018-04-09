Known for his role as Teddy Montgomery in the CW drama “90210” and for his TV movies on the Hallmark Channel, UP TV and Lifetime, actor Trevor Donovan is now ready to take on the streaming world in a drama set to premiere later this year. The California native is slated to star as Ryan Taylor in LightWorkers Media’s adaptation of “The Baxters,” a book series by author Karen Kingsbury.

According to a press release issued by Donovan's manager, Ryan is a "handsome heartthrob with a gentle, playful nature," who is now a local celebrity and high school football coach after his NFL career was cut short by an injury. His story has long intertwined with the Baxter family, as he was Kari Baxter’s first love.

Donovan has played the role of a well-known figure in the past, having starred in Hallmark’s “Strawberry Summer,” where he portrayed a famous country singer, and “Marry Me at Christmas,” where he played a famous actor.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights

This time, though, instead of a movie, “The Baxters” drama is a half-hour series, with six episodes currently in production. Donovan said he is looking forward to taking on this new project and thinks his fans will appreciate the tone and storyline.

"['The Baxters'] is relatable and morally uplifting," Donovan told International Business Times in an email. "Exactly what the country is looking for right now."

Joining Donovan are Roma Downey ("Touched by an Angel") and Ted McGinley ("Married With Children") as the Baxter parents, as well as Cassidy Gifford (“Like Cats & Dogs”), Taylour Paige (“Hit The Floor”), Masey McLain (“I’m Not Ashamed”), Damien Leake (“Men of a Certain Age”) and Josh Plasse (“Grown-ish”).

Fans will not only recognize Kingsbury’s name from the over 20 "Baxter" books, but also from other adaptations, including “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie's Christmas Miracle” and “Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Aside from "The Baxters," Donovan had a featured role in the UP TV movie "Runaway Romance" — the first in a trilogy of movies.

“The Baxters” is executive produced by Will Packer Productions and Haven Entertainment.