Bebe Rexha has revealed that music producer Noel “Detail” Fisher almost sexually assaulted her when she was just a starting artist. She also corroborated the sexual misconduct allegations against the producer.

On Thursday, Rexha took to Twitter to air out her thoughts on Fisher’s controversy. First she retweeted TMZ’s story about the accusations of two up-and-coming female artists against Detail, who is known for working with big names like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake and Wiz Khalifa.

“Glad these women came out. It’s scary,” the “in The Name of Love” songstress reacted to the story.

Rexha then dropped a bombshell when she wrote, “He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio.” She then implied that Fisher got the “karma” he deserved.

In a follow-up tweet, Rexha reiterated the same sentiments. “It’s scary for females to come out and say something. Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist,” she wrote.

The TMZ report that Rexha reacted to revealed the sexual misconduct of Detail against two female artists named Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley. Both allege that Fisher turned them into his sex slaves while mentoring them.

Buch claims the music producer raped her in front of other people in February following a recording session in a Miami studio. Meanwhile, Ackley claims Fisher forced her to have sex with him in front of another producer. She also claims Fisher forced her once to take nude photos while he was masturbating and coerced her to film him and Buch having sex.

Both Buch and Ackley are also alleging that Detail got physical on them. Buch says the producer had forcibly grabbed her hair, hit her, chocked her and even bit her lip during an argument. Ackley, on the other hand, says Fisher slammed her head into a wall last March.

The two aspiring singers have already filed legal complaints against Fisher. A judge has also granted their request for restraining orders against Detail.

Another female artist has since corroborated the allegations against Fisher. Singer Jessie Reyez revealed on Instagram that she also had a similar experience with the producer, but it wasn’t as awful as Buch and Ackley’s. She also shared that her 2017 single “Gatekeeper” was about her dark encounter with Fisher.

A rep for Fisher was asked by People for comment on the allegations, but there was no response given.

