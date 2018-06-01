Bella Hadid is finally speaking out against the rumors claiming she’s had some work done on her lips and other parts of her body.

On Thursday, Hadid grabbed the chance to address the plastic surgery rumors being thrown at her when she did an interview with InStyle. The 21-year-old supermodel insisted that she didn’t and would never go under the knife to enhance or touch up her looks.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling,” Hadid said. “I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

The face of Dior Beauty admitted that she wasn’t always comfortable in her own skin; she only learned to appreciate her appearance and be confident about it recently. “People think I’m very confident, but I really had to learn how to be,” she shared.

The Weeknd’s girlfriend said that in the past, she was bullied because of her “weird face.” She also added that she was insecure about her “big hips” and “chubby” self when she was still a teenager.

“We all have our stuff to overcome, and that’s what I want to preach to the kids these days. I went through a serious depression last year, and I think it stemmed from when I was younger and [being bullied by] the kids in school,” Hadid said.

Earlier this year, Hadid spoke to People to address the incident in which she slammed an Instagram bully who accused her and Kendall Jenner of having too much plastic surgery. Hadid clapped back at the basher saying, “I wish you would know either of our personalities … Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

Speaking of the incident, Hadid admitted that she didn’t really want to respond to the hater but she felt the need to because the other person did not know her personally to say such things to her. “At the end of the day I don’t want to [be] mean, and I don’t want to ‘clap back,’” she said.

“We’re all just human beings and it wasn’t even about what they said about our faces, it was just that — don’t attack my personality because you don’t know me. That’s what deeply hurts me,” Hadid added.

