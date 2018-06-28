Contrary to 50 Cent's claims, Bellator MMA did not purchase his "get the strap" catchphrase for $1 million, according to a spokesperson from the promotion.

Ever since the start of May, 50 Cent has been pictured with Bellator president Scott Coker as well as attending and promoting their events, leading many to wonder whether some kind of relationship between the two parties had formed.

Then on Tuesday, the rapper, who usually ends his tweets with his catchphrase "get the strap," revealed on Instagram he sold the rights to the catchphrase to Viacom, who own Bellator.

"l did a deal today l sold (get the strap) for a million dollars to Viacom’s Bellator," he wrote. "So you will see it on some cooler clothing shortly. See how l make something out of nothing. LOL."

However, his claims are not true according to a Bellator spokesperson who spoke with HipHopDX on Wednesday. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, did meet with the "promotion’s executives, as well as representatives from Bellator’s parent company Viacom," according to the spokesperson though.

Discussions may have been about the Santa Monica-based promotion's recent broadcast deal with streaming service DAZN on Tuesday, which will only lead to more business opportunities with 50 Cent.

Bellator signed a five-year "nine-figure" deal with the service planning to be the Netflix for sports, as they will air seven exclusive events per year along with an additional 15 events that will be simulcast in the United States on both Paramount Network and DAZN.

"This exciting new partnership with DAZN is a game-changer for Bellator," Coker stated in a press release. "The investment will enable us to continue expanding our roster with free agents that make sense so we can put on pay-per-view-worthy fight cards that fans will want to see. Plus, on DAZN’s worldwide platform, our fights will be seen live for the first time to new audiences around the globe."

50 Cent also commented on the deal, stating it could lead to shoulder programming with himself.

The deal will start with the Sept. 29 event in San Jose where new users will get a 30-day trial before deciding on a subscription. And they will get to see arguably the biggest fight Bellator has ever done as a champion vs. champion super fight between Gegard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald will serve as the headliner for the middleweight title.

The card also features a fourth battle between MMA legends Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Jackson as well as the start of the promotion's upcoming welterweight grand prix.

These are big moves for Bellator, who as of now, are the second-biggest promotion in North America behind the UFC. With the game-changing DAZN deal as well as their relationship with 50 Cent, they will only continue to grow.

DAZN notably signed a $1 billion deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotion last month as well as they look to appeal to combat sports fans.