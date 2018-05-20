Belmont 2018 Very Early Betting Odds: After Derby And Preakness Wins, Will Justify Win The Triple Crown?
After wins in sloppy conditions at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, undefeated Justify will look to become the 13th Triple Crown winner and the second in the last four years on June 9 at the Belmont Stakes in New York.
The early betting odds are Justify vs. the field. Betting site 5Dimes has even odds for Justify to win at Belmont, while the field received -130 odds.
Bet365 has Justify as the +125 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes, with other competitors well behind. Audible (+400), Good Magic (+550), My Boy Jack (+800) and Bravazo (+800) follow Justify in the current 12-horse field.
After a tight four-horse race at Pimlico, Justify will be tested over 1 1/2 miles in New York. Justify, who is 5-for-5, was able to just edge Bravazo, Tenfold and Good Magic.
“When I saw it was Good Magic (pressing the lead), I knew we were in for a horse race and he was going to push me really early,” jockey Mike Smith said, according to USA Today. “They know they can’t let him go (on an easy lead). This was a race that he’s going to get fit off of. It was by far his hardest race.”
American Pharoah in 2015 became the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978. Justify, like American Pharoah, is trained by Bob Baffert.
Baffert has come up short with a few other horses at Belmont in pursuit of the Triple Crown. Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998) and War Emblem (2002) all won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes but lost the Belmont Stakes.
Will Justify win the Belmont Stakes?
Yes EVEN
No -130
Odds via @5Dimes https://t.co/nTcUUCw8BI pic.twitter.com/MojHejZ4iY
— OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 20, 2018
#BelmontStakes betting odds (via Bet365):
Justify +125
Audible +400
Good Magic +550
My Boy Jack +800
Bravazo +800
Hofburg +900
Tenfold +1100
Blended Citizen +1200
Vino Rosso +2000
Solomini +2500
Instilled Regard +3300
Machismo +3300#TripleCrown pic.twitter.com/tl7IJvqa1D
— OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 19, 2018