After wins in sloppy conditions at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, undefeated Justify will look to become the 13th Triple Crown winner and the second in the last four years on June 9 at the Belmont Stakes in New York.

The early betting odds are Justify vs. the field. Betting site 5Dimes has even odds for Justify to win at Belmont, while the field received -130 odds.

Bet365 has Justify as the +125 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes, with other competitors well behind. Audible (+400), Good Magic (+550), My Boy Jack (+800) and Bravazo (+800) follow Justify in the current 12-horse field.

After a tight four-horse race at Pimlico, Justify will be tested over 1 1/2 miles in New York. Justify, who is 5-for-5, was able to just edge Bravazo, Tenfold and Good Magic.

“When I saw it was Good Magic (pressing the lead), I knew we were in for a horse race and he was going to push me really early,” jockey Mike Smith said, according to USA Today. “They know they can’t let him go (on an easy lead). This was a race that he’s going to get fit off of. It was by far his hardest race.”

American Pharoah in 2015 became the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978. Justify, like American Pharoah, is trained by Bob Baffert.

Baffert has come up short with a few other horses at Belmont in pursuit of the Triple Crown. Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998) and War Emblem (2002) all won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes but lost the Belmont Stakes.

Will Justify win the Belmont Stakes?







Yes EVEN



No -130







Odds via @5Dimes https://t.co/nTcUUCw8BI pic.twitter.com/MojHejZ4iY — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 20, 2018

#BelmontStakes betting odds (via Bet365):







Justify +125



Audible +400



Good Magic +550



My Boy Jack +800



Bravazo +800



Hofburg +900



Tenfold +1100



Blended Citizen +1200



Vino Rosso +2000



Solomini +2500



Instilled Regard +3300



Machismo +3300#TripleCrown pic.twitter.com/tl7IJvqa1D — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 19, 2018

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group