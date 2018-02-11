A Miami Catholic school teacher was fired on Thursday, just a few days after she married her lesbian partner.

The teacher was identified as Jocelyn Morffi who taught first-graders at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. She lost her job just a few days after she returned from marrying her partner in the Florida Keys.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, Morfii, after being let go, said in a statement: “This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes, I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice of partner.”

Though the school has not yet confirmed the reason for Morffi’s dismissal, they did send out a letter to parents Thursday evening, regarding the firing.

Reports state parents are now seeking an answer from the school as about 20 of them gathered at Sts. Peter and Paul to demand an explanation from the school principal on Friday morning.

“We were extremely livid. They treated her like a criminal; they didn’t even let her get her things out of her classroom. Our only concern was the way she was with our children, the way she taught our children and this woman by far was one of the best teachers out there,” said Cintia Cini, parent of one of the children in Morffi’s class. She added that although the parents were unaware of Morffi’s sexual orientation, they did not care as she was a good teacher.

Photo: Getty Images / David McNew

According to the report, the principal of the school spoke to each of the parents individually but did not reveal the reason for the firing.

Archdiocese of Miami spokeswoman Mary Ross Agosta confirmed the news but refused to comment on it any further. The only thing she said was that Morffi broke her contract and was let go.

“As a teacher in a Catholic school, their responsibility is partly for the spiritual growth of the children. One has to understand that in any corporation, institution or organization there are policies and procedures and teachings and traditions that are adhered to. If something along the way does not continue to stay within that contract, then we have no other choice,” Agosta said.

Reports also revealed that Morffi returned to work on Wednesday and was called to the principal’s office where she was told that she had to resign. When Morffi refused to do the same, she was fired.

Morffi worked as a teacher at the school for seven years. She also coached the school basketball team and ran a volunteer organization called #teachHope70x7 that takes students around the downtown Miami area on weekends to distribute meals to the homeless.

Meanwhile, parents at Sts. Peter and Paul have clarified that they would continue to protest the school’s decision.

“We were completely outraged, all of the parents. This teacher, in particular, has made such a contribution to the school. She never imposes her personal beliefs on others. She just does everything in love. She has a way of teaching that is so amazing,” one of the parents said.