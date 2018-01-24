Ben Affleck is popular for his charity, but he is as generous to the people working for him.

On Tuesday, Affleck was spotted buying a drink from Starbucks for himself and his chauffeur. The "Batman" star left the store with two beverages in hand and was all smiles as he handed one to his driver, Daily Mail reported. One drink was hot while the other was chilled. It remains unknown which one was for his driver.

Affleck is currently in New York City to be with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. The pair has been spotted out and about in the past days. On Sunday afternoon, Affleck and Shookus were seen hand-in-hand as they strolled in the city. They made a stop for coffee and enjoyed lunch at the Atlantic Grill with another friend.

There are rumors that Affleck and Shookus are already planning to tie the knot even though his divorce with ex Jennifer Garner has not yet been finalized. The same case applies to Shookus' divorce from "Late Night With Set Meyers" producer Kevin Miller.

At the moment, the "Justice League" actor is still sorting out his divorce settlement with Garner. According to a source, the exes have been working on dividing their assets as well as the custody of their kids.

"He's fallen hard. It's no surprise that they're now taking their relationship to the next level. They both want to spend the rest of their lives together," the source said. "[Affleck and Garner] spent months behind closed doors working out how to divide assets, finances and custody of their children."

Meanwhile, even if Affleck has found a new girlfriend, he remains amicable with his ex-wife. In fact, they were spotted together on a morning school run. Affleck and Garner walked Samuel to school together.

In addition, Affleck and Garner also watched their son's basketball game in Brentwood. During the sighting, the "Daredevil" co-stars sat beside each other. They were also accompanied by their daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9.

For now, Garner is single and not ready to start dating again. She was recently romantically linked to her "Love, Simon"co-star Josh Duhamel, but according to Gossip Cop, there is nothing romantic between the two.

