Ben Affleck definitely had a great time this weekend. The Hollywood actor took his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, to the Hawaiian luau he threw for the cast and crew of is new “Triple Frontier.”

On Sunday, a source disclosed to People that the Hollywood actor enjoyed the company of his upcoming film’s cast and crew that he decided to prepare a luau for them on Saturday. The traditional Hawaiian party that Affleck threw was reportedly attended by around 500 people, so he obviously spent a huge sum of money on a single night.

The venue of the party was not disclosed, but the source said it had a full roasted pig pit. Moreover, Affleck’s party was complete with live entertainment since he hired fire dancers and a three-piece Hawaiian band for everyone to enjoy. The esteemed big screen artist even had shuttle services offered to the entire cast and crew of the project.

“Ben has been planning this luau for weeks,” the source shared. “He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training.” The source also noted how everyone on set got along and really enjoyed shooting the movie together.

Since it was Affleck’s party, he did not forget to invite Shookus over. Sources spotted Affleck and his girlfriend enjoying the party with the rest of the attendees. Shookus reportedly got into town earlier this week to reunite with the “Justice League” star.

Affleck and Shookus’ appearance at the luau was the latest public sighting of them as a couple. The last time they were seen together was back in Marc. At the time, they were spotted holding hands in Honolulu after a breakfast date.

While Affleck had a great time with his girlfriend and cast mates, his ex Jennifer Garner enjoyed accompanying their kids to a baseball game that same day. The Hollywood actress was photographed happily leading her son Samuel to his game in the City of Angels, according to Daily Mail.

When the game started, Garner headed to where her nine-year-old daughter Seraphina was staying, and the mother and daughter duo watched Samuel play as they were seated on a cloth spread over the grass. It wasn’t clear why Affleck and Garner’s eldest daughter Violet, 12, didn’t joy the family bonding at the time.

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005, but separated in 2015. They filed for divorce in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences.

Photo: Getty Images/Robyn Beck