Ben Affleck is not threated by rumors suggesting that Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel are dating.

Hollywood Life claimed that Affleck already felt jealous when Garner was first linked to Duhamel after they starred in “Love, Simon” together. An unnamed source also said that Affleck asked about Garner and Duhamel’s closeness on the set of their film.

“He was asking around about it. It’s fine for Ben to move on and be with whoever he wants, but he’s not ready to see Jennifer do the same. Ben’s not at all mentally prepared for Jennifer to be with another guy, especially not someone like Josh Duhamel – he’s threatened,” the source allegedly said.

However, these statements have not been confirmed, and Affleck was even the first one to date his current girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. Last year, Garner also said that she’s not interested to date anyone even though she and Affleck are already divorced.

“I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!’” she told Entertainment Tonight.

At that time, Garner also said that she wouldn’t have chosen to be single for herself or for her kids. “It’s something that we are working through,” she said.

But even after Garner and Affleck’s divorce was finalized in April of last year, the couple has stayed amicable towards each other. The ex-couple’s three kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5, get to spend time with both of their parents regularly.

In November, Affleck and his mom, Christine Anne Boldt, reunited with the kids and Garner at the actress’ Los Angeles home. The “Batman” star was also with his ex-wife and kids on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Affleck has not also missed his children’s birthdays and school events. Most recently, he celebrated Seraphina’s birthday at home with Garner, their kids and their daughter’s friends.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt