Ben Affleck recently showed off his new phoenix tattoo.

The actor is currently in Hawaii for the filming of his upcoming Netflix movie, “Triple Frontier,” alongside Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Charlie Hunnam.

Last year, Affleck announced that he will no longer be part of “Triple Frontier” because he wanted to focus on his health. But it seems that the dad-of-three recently changed his mind.

In order to prepare for his role, Affleck is undergoing training with lifeguards. In his recent photo, the actor is seen wearing only shorts. He is walking along the beach and carrying a red and black gear. His colorful phoenix tattoo covers most part of his back.

Two years ago, Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, could not help but comment on the actor’s choice of ink. While speaking with Vanity Fair, the 45-year-old “Love, Simon” star said, “You know what we would say in my hometown [Charleston, WV] about that? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.”

In the past, Affleck has revealed that his phoenix tattoo is fake. During his appearance on “Live By Night,” the actor said (via Vulture), “I actually do have a number of tattoos. But I try to have them in places where you don’t have to do a lot of cover up… they get sort of addictive, tattoos, after a while.”

“Triple Frontier” is a crime thriller, and the cast and crew started filming at the end of last month. Prior to the first day of filming, “Triple Frontier” was faced with a slew of controversies. Initially, Tom Hanks was attached to the project. In 2016, Johnny Depp was also linked to the main character. However, both actors backed out of “Triple Frontier.”

The principal photography for “Triple Frontier” is due to start on May 15, and the final filming day is scheduled for Sept. 15. The official release date has yet to be confirmed, but it will be sometime next year.

