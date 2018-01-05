With the New Year finally here, most people use the opportunity to make a lifestyle change and set the mood for the year to come. The most popular New Year’s resolution continues to be setting specific weight loss goals, and celebrities are notorious for following diet plans in order to stay in shape.

Even though diets don’t always work out for everyone, below are 5 celebrity diet plans to consider trying in 2018.

Atkins 40

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is a fan of the Atkins 40 plan, which focuses on limiting sugar and carbohydrates. The diet focuses on portion control and only taking in 40g net carbs per day. As a result, it is said to lower hunger, leaving you feeling full for an extended amount of time. This weight loss plan is great for someone who wants a broader variety of food choices, is pregnant, breastfeeding or has less than 40 pounds to lose.

The Paleo Diet

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Jessica Biel admitted that she has enjoyed trying out the Paleo Diet, which calls for the elimination of processed foods, refined sugar, dairy, salt, refined oils and more. This leaves your everyday diet to consist of fish, eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy oils and grass produced products, as well as nuts and seeds. Not only will you shed a few pounds, but participants of the diet have reported that they no longer suffer from seasonal allergies, migraines, acne and bloating.

Weight Watchers

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images For Ciroc

The weight loss company recently name DJ Khaled as their social media ambassador. The record producer behind hit songs like “Wild Thoughts” and “I’m the One” has already lost 20 pounds on the WW Freestyle program. The diet plan aims to guide clients to healthier eating and living patterns while expanding zero Points foods from only fruits and vegetables to more than 200 options including eggs, chicken, seafood and more.

Ketogenic Diet

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

On her mobile app, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she prefers to keep her body in a state of ketosis. This is done by following the Ketogenic Diet, which focuses on cutting out carbs while loading up on healthy fats and taking in small amounts of protein. As a result, your body will begin to burn fat around the clock. The diet is said to increase energy, curb hunger pangs and increase the ability to focus.

80/20 Diet

Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Olivia Munn admitted that she lost 12 pounds following the 80/20 diet, where participants eat healthy foods like fruits and vegetables 80 percent of the time and use the other 20 percent to take on a more relaxed approach to eating. The diet forces participants to educate themselves on the foods they eat and make a lifestyle change.