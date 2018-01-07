The Hollywood blackout was in full force on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night. Some of the best dressed celebrities, who were headed into to the Beverly Hilton for the award ceremony dedicated to recognizing the best and brightest in film and television, wore black as a sign of solidarity.

The blackout is a part of the Time’s Up initiative to show unity among celebrities following the many women who have come forward to speak up about the sexual harassment that goes on in Hollywood and outside of the industry, and it allowed the stars to stand together while making major fashion statements.

One star who caught the eye of the crowd was Jessica Biel who is nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for TV for her role in “The Sinner.” The actress wore a floor-length, semi-sheer Dior gown.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Viola Davis also did her part to show her support for the initiative by wearing a black floor length velvet dress. The actress, who won best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in “Fences” last year, will be presenting at this year’s award ceremony.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The ladies weren’t alone in their support for the Time’s Up movement, both Chris Hemsworth and Dave Franco looked quite dapper in their black suits. Hemsworth will be presenting at the award show.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Nicole Kidman shined bright on the red carpet in what looked to be a two-piece black, sheer top and a floor length skirt. The blouse, which exposed her back, allowed the actress to show a little skin while remaining completely glamorous.

However, her red carpet win wasn’t her only victory of the night, Kidman picked up the award for best actress in a limited series or television movie for her role in “Big Little Lies.”

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Check out more of the best dressed celebrities that hit the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet below.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

