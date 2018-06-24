Sunday night will be full of laughs and celebration when the 2018 BET Awards take place. Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx has been tapped to host the award show, devoted to highlighting the accomplishments of African Americans and other minorities for their contributions to film, music, television and other honorable fields of work.

The 2018 BET Awards will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BET, VH1, LOGO, MTV, and MTV2. For fans who may not be able to catch the award show on television, they can live stream the event on the BET website and BET NOW app but will need to use the log-in information from their cable provider to access the show.

Fans can expect to see performances from Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monáe, and more. Stars like T.I., Bobby Brown, Kevin Hart, Chloe x Halle, Yvonne Orji, LL COOL J, Trevor Jackson will also be on hand to present awards to some of the winners of the night.

Holding the most award nominations at the big event is DJ Khaled with a total of six nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar, who received five. Other nominees include SZA, Migos, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Drake and Chris Brown among others.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

One of the biggest awards of the night will go to eight-time Grammy Award winner Anita Baker. On Sunday, the legendary singer will receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Baker will join the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Prince and Whitney Houston, who have all been honored with the award in the past.

“With a career that spanned nearly four decades, she made an everlasting impression on the sound of soul and R&B music that has inspired generations to come,” the BET press release stated.

This year’s presentation of the Humanitarian Award will go a little differently after the network announced it will be honoring six people with the prestigious trophy due to the resilience and courage they exhibited in 2018.

The honorees will include Shaun King, Mamoudou Gassama, Anthony Borges, James Shaw Jr., Justin Blackmon and Naomi Wadler.

“The intention is to remind everyone that you don’t have to be a celebrity to give back and support others in need; we all have the opportunity to make a difference for the betterment of humankind,” the network press release read.

The BET Awards will air live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images