BET Awards 2018, hosted by Jamie Foxx, airs live Sunday night on BET and viewers can expect all of their favorite stars to appear. The show celebrates the best in music, movies, and sports, which means there’s something for everyone. If you happen to be someone who likes live music, then there’s especially a lot for you.

Aside from awards being handed out, the 2018 BET Awards will also feature performances from today’s top R&B, pop and hip-hop artists. The list of performers at this year’s show includes Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., Ella Mai, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, YG, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, Jay Rock, Yolanda Adams and SiR.

Minaj is gearing up to release her new album, “Queen,” on Aug. 10. She recently released the latest single from it, “Bed (feat. Ariana Grande),” but there’s no word yet on what she’ll be performing at the show. Meanwhile, Meek Mill’s upcoming performance comes after he was released from prison in April and placed on probation while his trial continues. Since his release, he’s been getting back in the music game, with performances at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Ring Party.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The show, which takes place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, will also welcome a slew of other celebrities who will be presenting awards during the live broadcast. Tyler Perry, Regina Hall, Amandla Stenberg, Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick are the most recent additions to the line-up. T.I., Kevin Hart, LL COOL J, Chloe x Halle, Yvonne Orji, Bobby Brown, Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Mike Colter, Woody McClain, Jacob Latimore and Gabrielle Dennis will all also be presenting at the event.

During this year’s BET Awards, fans will get to see Anita Baker presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions in the world of music, especially in the genres of soul and R&B.

Hosted by Jamie Foxx, tune in for all the fun when the 2018 BET Awards on BET on Sunday (June 24) at 8 p.m. EDT.