Although there were plenty of highs in Hollywood this year, there was an abundance of lows caused by the deaths of many celebrities that took place throughout the year. While their works and contributions remain forever memorialized in Tinseltown, several talented stars passed away this year.

Below is a look back at celebrities who died in 2017.

Kim Jonghyun

On Dec. 18, the singer of the K-pop group SHINee was found unconscious in his apartment in Seoul, Korea. After being rushed to the hospital, the 27-year-old was pronounced dead, and reportedly left a suicide note detailing his battle with depression.

David Cassidy

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Known for his role on the ‘70s sitcom, “The Partridge Family,” the Hollywood star’s death was revealed on Nov. 21. Cassidy, 67, who was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year and was later hospitalized due to organ failure, was surrounded by those he loved the most prior to his death.

Della Reese

Famous for her role in “Touched by an Angel,” news of the 86 -year-old’s death was announced on Nov. 19. The star, who battled diabetes for years, passed away in California surrounded by loved ones.

Azzedine Alaia

The famed fashion designer known for his unique designs that perfectly catered to women’s figures died in Paris on Nov. 18 at the age of 77. After learning of his death, Hollywood’s A-list stars honored and thanked the designer on social media for his contributions to the fashion world.

Hugh Hefner

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images Hollywood was shocked after learning Hefner passed away on Sept. 27. The Playboy founder, who used to party around Hollywood and host epic parties at his famous mansion, reportedly died at the age of 91 after going into cardiac arrest and suffering from respiratory failure.

Robert Hardy

The “Harry Potter” universe was forced to say goodbye to one of their very own when Hardy’s family announced he died on Aug. 3. The actor, who passed at the age of 91, was known for his role as the Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge, and appeared in four of the franchise’s films.

Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park frontman was discovered dead in his home on July 20. The 41-year-old reportedly committed suicide, leaving behind a wife and six children.

Adam West

The actor, who voiced mayor Adam West on “Family Guy” and once took on the role of Batman, died on June 9, following a short battle with leukemia.

Chris Cornell

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The lead singer of Soundgarden reportedly committed suicide on May 17. The 52-year-old, who was friends with Bennington, was found hanging in a hotel bathroom by a family friend. His wife, Vicky Cornell, later issued a statement revealing she believed his anxiety medication, Ativan, could have played a role in his death.

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

Big Black, known for being one half “Rob & Big,” alongside his best friend Rob Dyrdek on the MTV series, died on May 9 at age 45 after suffering from heart failure.

Prodigy

The rapper, known for his association with the popular hip-hop duo, Mobb Deep, died on June 20. Prodigy’s publicist released a statement confirming that the 42-year-old musician died after being hospitalized due to complications caused by his sickle cell anemia.

Cuba Gooding Sr.

The singer, who was father to famous actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in his car on April 20. The 72-year-old reportedly died from an overdose.

Charlie Murphy

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images On April 12, the comedian died after losing his battle with leukemia. Many people were shocked to learn the 57-year-old actor was dead. The star reportedly kept his cancer a secret, and even those close to him were unaware just how sick he truly was.